Young and the Hawks visit conference foe Boston

Atlanta Hawks (7-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Article continues below ...

The Celtics are 16-5 against conference opponents. Boston averages 45.8 rebounds per game and is 13-3 when outrebounding opponents.

The Hawks are 4-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is the worst team in the NBA shooting 31.5 percent from 3-point range.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Tatum is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

John Collins has averaged 18.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter has averaged 3.5 assists and scored 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23 assists, seven steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, eight steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness), Jaylen Brown: out (illness).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (ankle), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).