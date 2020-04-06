With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

The NFL officially announced the 2020 Draft will be conducted virtually – but that wasn’t the only big football news of today.

Former San Diego Chargers defensive end and FS1 analyst Marcellus Wiley is proposing a “quarantine kick off challenge.”

We’re totally game!

Challenges are apparently trending in the NFL right now!

New York Giants receiver Golden Tate is looking for the best sock sliding video. Come on, we all used to do this as a kid, so pull out your slipperiest pair, release your inner child and make sure you get a running start!

The Bud Light Home Sports League is here, and I am choosing one of you to compete for me. Show me your sock sliding skills and submit your video with #InHouseChallenge and tag @BudLight by Tuesday night for a chance to represent me. Must be 21+. pic.twitter.com/w7p8okNRH1 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) April 6, 2020

Now this looks like some ice you could seriously slide on.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones is back in the rink and about to put in some work.

Feels nice to be back on the ice after a longggg 8 weeks! pic.twitter.com/DKM84MLvn9 — Seth Jones (@seth_jones3) April 5, 2020

We were back on that Monday grind today.

PGA tour golfer C.T. Pan won’t let anything stop him from getting those reps in on his swing.

Sometimes, it helps to have a partner.

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal worked on his touch with his wife – although he might want to think about putting some more hours in. It looks like his wife is beating him at his own game.

We all know tensions can run high in quarantine, so make sure you pick your practice partner wisely.

While options are limited, a “misdirected” pitch is never fun. Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe can confirm, and he wasn’t about to sit down and take the hit.

Im pretty sure she did it on purpose. I got her back though 😂 @madz_lowe pic.twitter.com/CU429sUMEI — Brandon Lowe (@Sweet_n_Lowe5) April 5, 2020

Some couples seem to be getting along just fine. Olympic gold medal alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and her husband, New York Devils defenseman PK Subban, took their plank workout to the next level.

We don’t recommend you try this at home.

Athletes keep on showing us we don’t need weights or equipment to break a sweat.

It was the best of both worlds for Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gustafsson as he combined family time and gym time – it sounds like his kids enjoyed it, too!

Or, maybe take it to the next level and workout alongside your kids.

It’s back to the basics for boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his son.

You have to make sure your good boy is getting his exercise in, too!

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows uses batting practice as a dual game of fetch for his pup.

A good dog video to brighten up your Monday courtesy of @alexislmeadows. Watch @RaysBaseball's @austin_meadows getting a little BP in with their pup Mailey retrieving. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/5feJamqEgH — FOX Sports Sun: Rays (@FOXSportsRays) April 6, 2020

That doggo has some speed!

But could phoenix Rising FC goalkeeper Eric Dick race him with his quick feet? We’ll let you be the judge.

From quick feet to quick fingers, these athletes can do it all.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond shows off his NBA2K skills, crushing Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins in the first round of the NBA2K Tournament.

And how about those dance moves?

Woo back victory dance

one time for the legend @POPSMOKE10 https://t.co/xJhv5UR6mX — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) April 6, 2020

Monday’s message: Stay active – whatever that means for you!