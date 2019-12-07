Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (9-12, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-14, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Oklahoma City. He’s sixth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 36.6 percent from downtown led by Rodney Hood shooting 49.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Thunder have gone 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 136-119 in the last meeting on Nov. 27. Lillard led Portland with 27 points, and Abdel Nader led Oklahoma City with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 26.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Chris Paul leads the Thunder averaging 15.8 points and is adding 4.1 rebounds. Steven Adams has averaged 8.7 rebounds and added 13.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out (leg).

Thunder Injuries: Terrance Ferguson: day to day (hip), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).