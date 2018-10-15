Knicks exercise 2019-20 option on Frank Ntilikina’s contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have exercised their third-year option on Frank Ntilikina’s contract.

The Frenchman is in the mix to start at point guard under new coach David Fizdale.

Ntilikina will make about $4.9 million in 2019-20 after the move announced Monday.

He averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 78 games as a rookie last season. He was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft by Phil Jackson in his last move as team president.