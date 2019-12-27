Harden and the Rockets take on the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (16-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (21-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden and the Houston Rockets face the Brooklyn Nets. Harden leads the NBA averaging 38.1 points per game.

The Rockets are 10-4 on their home court. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference with 15 fast break points per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 4.5.

The Nets have gone 7-8 away from home. Brooklyn ranks second in the league with 48.7 rebounds per game. Jarrett Allen leads the Nets with 10.4.

The Nets won the last matchup between these two teams 123-116 on Nov. 1. Taurean Prince scored 27 points to help lead Brooklyn to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden leads the Rockets with 7.5 assists and scores 38.1 points per game. Westbrook has averaged 26.3 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Joe Harris is second on the Nets averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.6 points per game and shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 6.6 assists and scored 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 52.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Thabo Sefolosha: day to day (illness), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (hamstring), David Nwaba: out for season (achilles), Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).