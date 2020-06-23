FINAL LAP: Ryan Blaney repeats at Talladega, wins by a nose amidst crash in final seconds
A hectic final lap at Talladega saw several drivers come together on the last straightaway with the checkered flag in sight. Somehow, Ryan Blaney was able to hold everyone else off from the front position and win his second straight race at Talladega by the thinnest of margins.
