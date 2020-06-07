Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch after late caution to win Stage 1 | NASCAR on FOX
Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1 after a late caution by John Hunter Nemechek and help from his pit crew on pit road to put him out front ahead of Kevin Harvick.
