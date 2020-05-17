NASCAR returns to FOX at Darlington, S.C. for The Real Heroes 400 | NASCAR on FOX
- Brad Keselowski
- Jeff Gordon
- Matt Kenseth
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Ryan Newman
-
After an extended absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, live racing is back. Brad Keselowski has the poll, as Ryan Newman and Matt Kenseth each make their return to NASCAR.
