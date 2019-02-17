Dale Earnhardt Jr., Michael Annett’s full press conference after Annett’s Xfinity win | DAYTONA 500
Video Details
Michael Annett held off Justin Allgaier to open the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity season with a win at Daytona. After his victory, he and Dale Earnhardt Jr. took the podium to talk about the season opener and what's to come.
