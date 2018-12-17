Shannon Spake explains why Martinsville is her favorite moment from 2018
Video Details
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Penske Racing
- Shannon Spake
-
Shannon Spake explains why Martinsville is her favorite moment from the 2018 NASCAR season. Shannon says Joey Logano's bump-n-run was a thrilling moment.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618