Joey Logano talks about the meaning of the championship trophy, and why he put his baby inside of it
Video Details
Joey Logano talks with Daryl Motte about the meaning of the championship trophy and why he decided to put his baby Hudson inside of it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618