Tyler Reddick wins the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series title, then destroys his car with a burnout
Video Details
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Tyler Reddick wins the race at Miami and the 2018 Xfinity title, then proceeds to destroy his car with a celebratory burnout.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618