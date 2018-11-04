McReynolds’ Rant: ‘If you didn’t enjoy Martinsville, you wouldn’t have enjoyed racing with Dale Earnhardt Sr.’
In this edition of McReynolds' Rant, Larry McReynolds tells everyone why if they didn't like Joey Logano's move at Martnsville, they wouldn't have enjoyed racing with Dale Earnhardt Sr.
