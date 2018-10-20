John Hunter Nemechek scores first career win | 2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Video Details
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: John Hunter Nemchek passes Daniel Hemric at Kansas and goes on to score his first career Xfinity Series victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices