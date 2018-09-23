RICK ALLEN: You saw it all in nonstop. What an amazing battle between two of the best drivers in NASCAR. Keselowski able to hold off Kyle Busch, but here he comes again, all over the back bumper for the lead.

JEFF BURTON: I think Kyle Busch chilled his tires out a little bit. He's making an aggressive run. You saw him drive into one, drove way in the corner. Now he's going to make a strong move, see if he can clear him in the middle. I think he's got him.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: He's got him right there. Brad Keselowski could not hold him off. He gets back to the bumper of the 18, but--

SPOTTER: Hit your marks, leave him.

DALE EARNHARDT JR: --gets a little pressure down the back straight away.

RICK ALLEN: Now the final two laps. Kyle Busch trying to hang on after starting 39th today. Methodically working his way up through the field. The dominant car to start the race, the 78. Martin Truex, Jr swept stage one and stage two.

But once the 18 of Kyle Busch was able to clear Brad Keselowski, he has not allowed anyone to get close to him. Final lap from Richmond Raceway. Kyle Busch looking for his 50th career win in the Monster Energy Cup Series and, more importantly, the ticket to the second round. Kyle Busch is going to sweep the Richmond races.

KYLE BUSCH (ON RADIO): Hell, yeah. [INAUDIBLE] boys. That's the way you do it, right there. Appreciate a great car. Good work.

RICK ALLEN: And for the first time all season long, that is the first one, two, three finish for the big three. Win number seven in the Monster Energy Cup Series for Kyle Busch.

This moment presented by Sunoco, fueling victories all season long. All seven of them.

In the middle of the race, I remember referencing the 18 of Kyle Busch, saying, you know what, he's plateaued. He's hit about 14th, 15th. He can't move any farther forward. A couple stops, and the next thing you know, Kyle Busch once again is celebrating another victory. And now we'll see that traditional bow to the fans, just like the emoji shows on the side of his car.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER (ON LOUDSPEAKER): A worst to first drive.

[CHEERING]