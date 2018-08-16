- As a person, as a dad, I just think the time is now to, you know, to move on to the next chapter of my life. I love being around my wife and kids. I love being Coach Elliott. I've already got another job, so that's cool. I'm going to be coaching a lot of baseball in the future and looking forward to that chapter of my life.

So it's a pretty easy decision for me to move forward. And I want to explain one thing. The reason why we worded it the way that we did retiring from full-time racing is, you know, Kelley and I have had a lot of discussions in the last couple of weeks, couple months leading up to this.

And I love JR Motorsports to death. They've been so good to me in my family. And, you know, I wanted Kelley to know and understand-- I'm not sure what their plans are for next year, as far as who's driving what car or who's doing what. I do know they want to be four teams. And they want to have a chance to go out and win championships.

But I left it open-ended just in case they needed anything if they needed me to run a couple races here or there to maybe fill a schedule. Or to help a partner out, I would, of course, be willing to do that. But my time as a full-time driver is coming to an end. And I feel good about the decision. I can sit in front of you today and feel really good about where I'm at today personally and professionally. And we'll see what the next chapter brings us.

I definitely want to win a championship. You know, that's what I have strive for my whole career is to win a championship in NASCAR. And man, have we come close. And I'm not going to bore you with all the stats or whatever that shows. But I felt like I've put my best foot forward. And we're trying to do that again.

And that's why I wanted to make this known earlier rather than later, so when it gets playoff time, we can focus on the playoffs. And so that was one reason why we wanted to try to get this news out as soon as we can. So if we don't win a championship, yes, it'll bother me. It'll be some sleepless nights over that.

But I feel like I have pursued my dream long enough. And I was telling Chris the other day, as, you know, I almost feel selfish the last couple years that it's about me pursuing my dreams. It's about me racing to win races or win championships.

When I have two kids that are thoroughly involved in different things in their life-- and I think I've been selfish long enough. You know, let's one final push for a championship. But I want to help them pursue their dreams. So I think it's the-- we're going to win, lose, or draw. We're going to put our best effort forward.

But it's more important to me to be involved in what they're doing and being part of their life right now to achieve their dreams than it is to keep pursuing my own. I've given myself enough time to try to win a championship. And now it's time to-- now it's time to put my dad hat on and kind of help them.