Kevin Harvick’s favorite Bristol memory: Starting last and going to Victory Lane in 2005
Video Details
Kevin Harvick takes Daryl Motte through some of his favorite Bristol memories, including the time he started last and still won.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices