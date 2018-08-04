Justin Haley and Matt Tifft wreck at Watkins Glen | 2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Video Details
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Justin Haley and Matt Tifft spin coming through turns three and four, giving heavy damage to both of their cars.
