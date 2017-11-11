Brennan Poole’s XFINITY Series title hopes dashed after hard wreck

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Brennan Poole makes heavy contact with the wall after hitting a lapped car and is taken out of title contention.

More NASCAR Videos

Matt Kenseth passes Chase Elliott to win his penultimate Cup race | 2017 PHOENIX

Matt Kenseth passes Chase Elliott to win his penultimate Cup race | 2017 PHOENIX

3 hours ago

Flat tire from contact with Chase Elliott takes Denny Hamlin out of title contention | 2017 PHOENIX

Flat tire from contact with Chase Elliott takes Denny Hamlin out of title contention | 2017 PHOENIX

3 hours ago

The "Chase for 8" ends after Jimmie Johnson suffers flat tire | 2017 PHOENIX

The "Chase for 8" ends after Jimmie Johnson suffers flat tire | 2017 PHOENIX

3 hours ago

Chris Bueshcer plows into the safer barrier causing it to catch fire | 2017 PHOENIX

Chris Bueshcer plows into the safer barrier causing it to catch fire | 2017 PHOENIX

3 hours ago

Matt Kenseth 1-on-1 with Kenny Wallace I NASCAR RACE DAY

Matt Kenseth 1-on-1 with Kenny Wallace I NASCAR RACE DAY

5 hours ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s parting advice for Alex Bowman

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s parting advice for Alex Bowman

8 hours ago

More NASCAR Videos»