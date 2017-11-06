Show Transcript Hide Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING] - You're one of the guys that I've actually raced with some.

- Right.

- So I know how good you are.

- I don't know about that. But, I try to be.

- No, I do know about it. I know how good you are. And now that you've found yourself in this position as a crew chief, how does that benefit you in your role that you play?

- I don't think it ever hurts, you know? I mean, my background is obviously similar to yours as far as working on vehicles. Sometimes I question that now, because to me, some of the best drivers now don't know anything about a car.

- As a kid, my dad and I, we raced go karts. You know, grew up in upstate New York, and I liked to drive, but never thought it was gonna be a possibility.

- At one time, you might have been the next Brad Keselowski. And now, here you are, his crew chief.

- You know, you look back on it. A lot of times, you miss driving. I think I'm fortunate to have had the opportunity just to make it to the level I did.

- As a kid, my dad raced, and then you just kind of get the bug. And obviously, you want to be the guy in the seat. And, you know, had all intentions of being that the whole way. And then all of a sudden, that light bulb goes off. And you're like, don't think I'm gonna make it.

You know, I miss the driving side of it, for sure. You know, miss the adrenaline. But, you know, from everything else and everything else that comes along with it, I'm way happier doing what I'm doing now.

INTERVIEWER: Do you miss the driving part?

- I think I did in the beginning, but now I'm too old to worry about any of that. I've done good from the crew chief-standpoint, and I enjoy it. And getting in a race car and going 215 off in the corner, I have no interest in at all.

BRAD KESELOWSKI: So loose in. I can't do anything.

- You know, when Brad and I talk, you know, I can understand the feel of what he's talking about with the car. But not only that, I think it built the trust part of the relationship early on because he knew that I had experience driving. And had been to a lot of these tracks.

ROONEY CHILDERS: How's your balance?

KEVIN HARVICK: I can't be any freer, but I need the front to hang with me longer.

ROONEY CHILDERS: All right. Pit this time. Three, two, one.

- It's that communication with the drivers-- it's been a lot easier. In all honesty, I still watch the roof camera, and every week, like I'm still riding with him. Most the time, I can tell what he's fighting before he ever says anything. So I think having that experience has definitely been a good thing.

- Looking in his eyes, and I know when he's telling me something that we gotta work on. I think just having that appreciation for it, and knowing what the other side's like, definitely helps.

MARTIN TRUEX JR: Got a vibration. Loose wheel, I think. It's shaking bad, quick.

COLE PEARN: Bring it in. Come to us here. We'll be ready.

MARTIN TRUEX JR: Pretty sure it's the right front, but I'm not positive.

COLE PEARN: 10-4. We gotta put four on either way, so we're gonna lose a lap either way.

- You know, at the end of the day, you know, Brad-- he had to work hard to get to where he's at, and had a lot of experiences. He's had to work on the cars and do those things.

- So if he hadn't made it as a driver, do you think he would have made it is a crew chief like us?

- Well, he's told us he's done every position on a team, so--

- He thinks he could, I bet, Yeah.

- So he definitely thinks he could.

- All right. What's your weakness, now? What do you want me to try to work on here?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: I'm pretty happy. Let's leave it alone, and see what I got.

- The more you're able to do, the more accomplished you feel. Just the driving thing is awesome, but in reality, I think almost the driving is the easy part now. It's a lot harder to try to get prepared for a race with the car.

- Everything in your past prepares you for what you're doing now, so, you know, really I wouldn't trade it for anything.