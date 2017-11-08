Brad Keselowski says he’ll have to win at Phoenix to lock up a spot in the Championship 4
Despite being 19 points above the cut line Brad Keselowski still plans on having to win at Phoenix to lock up a spot in the Championship 4.
More Race Hub Videos
Radioactive: Texas — 'Get the (expletive) out of the way!'
14 hours ago
Brad Keselowski says he'll have to win at Phoenix to lock up a spot in the Championship 4
14 hours ago
Winner's Weekend: Kevin Harvick - Texas
20 hours ago
Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott are now in a must-win situation going to Phoenix
21 hours ago
Here's how Kevin Harvick was able to pass Martin Truex Jr. for the win at Texas
21 hours ago
The most memorable altercations of the NASCAR Playoffs
6 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
20146-20149