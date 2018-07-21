Ford & Lamborghini win at the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 66 Ford and No. 48 Lamborghini take the GTLM and GTD wins at the Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix in Lime Rock, Connecticut.
