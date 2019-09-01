The Latest: Jones holds off Kyle Busch to win Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Erik Jones held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch over the final 50 laps to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 that ended Monday morning.

The 23-year-old Jones passed Kyle Larson for the lead at Darlington Raceway and held strong through a final series of green flag pit stops for his second career win — and his first since taking the summer event at Daytona in 2018.

Heavy rains delayed the start of the race more than four hours. Things finally ended at close to 2 a.m., some eight hours after the event’s scheduled start.

Busch led the most laps at 118, despite starting from the back because of an engine switch. Busch looked like he’d end in second before hitting the wall on the next-to-last lap and dropping to third.

Larson was second. Kevin Harvick was fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth.

Jones’ win was the 13th this season for JGR and meant all four of Joe Gibbs racers has at least one victory.