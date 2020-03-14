Here are the sporting events that are still happening this weekend

There are still some sports happenings going on this weekend.

Let’s take a look at what your sports junkies can watch in order to get your fill:

MMA

UFC Fight Night 170: Brasilia is kicking off this afternoon.

The card is legit, featuring Kevin Lee, Charles Oliveira, Johnny Walker, Demian Maia and more.

UFC Brasilia is still taking bets!

Bowling

The PBA Tour will hold the Storm World Series of Bowling XI finals on Sunday on FS1:

Boxing

A few boxing events were held on Friday night on Showtime:

The action featured some big knockdowns:

Soccer

One of the few soccer leagues that is still playing is Liga MX, the top Mexican soccer league.

It will hold four games today. The matchup between Guadalajara and Monterrey can be seen on ESPN3 at 8 p.m. PT.

Liga MX hosted two games on Friday night as well.

Morelia defeated Queretaro, 4-0, and Tijuana defeated Pachuca, 3-2.

Horse Racing

For horse racing enthusiasts, races will take place at Santa Anita Park this weekend without fans:

The Jeff Ruby Steaks race will also go on at Trufway Park in Florence, Kentucky without any fans allowed.

Professional Bull Riding (PBR)

Professional bull riders will compete at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. without fans but TV crews will be in attendance.

You can watch the live televised event on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. ET and Sunday from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

Rugby

The National Rugby League in Australia continues to play in front of fans. However, starting Monday, games will go behind closed doors.

There are quite a few games you can watch today on ESPN+ including:

Reds vs. Bulls at 2:10 a.m. ET

Sunwolves vs. Crusaders 11:30 p.m. ET

Sharks vs. Stormers 7 am E.T.

Jaguares vs. Highlanders 5:55 p.m. ET

 

Stay tuned for more updates.