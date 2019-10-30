Stephen Strasburg explains key adjustment on the mound that helped him win Game 6
Video Details
Stephen Strasburg talks to Tom Verducci after his dominant outing in Game 6 to send the series to a Game 7. Strasburg made a key adjustment to his pre-pitch routine that helped him not tip his pitches that made a difference.
