Alex Bregman: ‘It was like a heavyweight boxing fight and we were in the middle of this madness’
Video Details
Astros 3B Alex Bregman on the environment in Houston during the game and Gerrit Cole's amazing performance in Game 5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879