Yadier Molina saves the Cardinals’ season with walk-off 10th inning sac fly in NLDS Game 4

Video Details

Veteran catcher Yadier Molina delivered with a game-tying base hit in the eighth and a walk-off sac fly in the 10th to help the Cardinals stave off elimination and force a winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 with the Braves.

