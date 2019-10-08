Yadier Molina saves the Cardinals’ season with walk-off 10th inning sac fly in NLDS Game 4
Veteran catcher Yadier Molina delivered with a game-tying base hit in the eighth and a walk-off sac fly in the 10th to help the Cardinals stave off elimination and force a winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 with the Braves.
