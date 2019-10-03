Rays power way into ALDS with four homers vs. Athletics in Wild Card win

The Tampa Bay Rays marched into Oakland and took out the Athletics 5-1 in the American League Wild Card game. Tampa advances to take on the 107-55 Houston Astros in the ALDS. It was the Athletics' ninth straight loss in a winner-take-all playoff game, the longest streak in MLB history.

