Anthony Rizzo stunningly in Cubs lineup vs. Cardinals | MLB on FOX crew weighs in
Video Details
Anthony Rizzo, whose sprained ankle was likely to keep him out the rest of the regular season, is in the Cubs lineup against the division-leading Cardinals Thursday night. A-Rod and the MLB on FOX crew reacts to the shocking development.
