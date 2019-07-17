Chapman and Olson hit back-to-back jacks in 9-2 win over Seattle
Video Details
Matt Chapman and Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs in the 5th inning to help the A's top the Mariners 9-2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618