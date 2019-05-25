Soto saves error-prone Nationals in sloppy win over Marlins
Video Details
Juan Soto's three-run, eighth inning homer saved the Nats, who made four errors, but edged out the Marlins, 12-10.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618