Brandon Woodruff talks with Ken Rosenthal about his 3rd inning home run off Clayton Kershaw
Video Details
Brandon Woodruff walks Ken Rosenthal through his 3rd inning at bat that ended with a solo home run off Clayton Kershaw.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices