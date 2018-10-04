Luke Voit’s 2-run double seals the Yankees’ Wild Card win over the A’s
Video Details
Luke Voit's 2 run double breaks the game open for New York as they defeat Oakland 7-2 in the AL Wild Card game.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices