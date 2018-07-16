- Well, Harper is in the Home Run Derby tonight. He said he would do it when he was in his home park, so he's lived up to his promise. Question is, as we look at his ginormous poster on the parking garage out past left field, how long will this be his home park, Ken Rosenthal?

- A lot depends on the second half. If he has a Bryce Harper-like second half, I don't think there's any question he's going free agent. Is it possible the Nationals resign him? Absolutely. If he has a poor second half or a comparable second half to what he's done the first half, I would say the chances of the Nationals keeping him would increase, simply because the market won't be as vibrant as he might have expected.

And maybe he takes a shorter deal, stays here, goes back out again. Remember, he's so young, he can take a one or two-year deal, go back out again. I don't anticipate that happening. I think he's going to get back to being Bryce Harper, at least from the production standpoint, where he has the home runs. He has the OPS to some degree. But the average isn't there, and he wants that higher.

- But, Kenny, he didn't have a Bryce Harper first half, because we expect this guy .300, 30 home runs at the break and 60 or 70 RBIs. But right now, wouldn't it be smart before the end of the season for the Nationals to make their best offer to try to keep their player?

- It certainly would be smart of them to take a shot. But if I'm Bryce, if I'm Scott Boras, his agent, I don't want any distractions during the season. He's having enough issues right now just kind of getting it going. So we talk about the batting average, the lowest since Terry Steinbach in 1988, I believe.

- Yeah.

- First batting average under .220 since Steinbach in 1988. And people say, well, batting average isn't as important. True. But since May 4th, 270 plate appearances. That's a lot of plate appearances. .195 batting average, OPS .739. That's not Bryce Harper.

- And I think his batting average, do we look at that today like we used to? No, but don't tell me he wants to hit .200, because I don't buy it for one second.

- Exactly right.

- And there are some warning signs. He's pulling the ball a lot more this year than he ever did.