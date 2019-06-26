Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (41-38, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-44, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (7-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (4-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Giants are 18-21 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .289, last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the club with a mark of .352.

The Rockies are 17-16 against NL West Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 26 extra base hits and is batting .239. Alex Dickerson is 8-for-18 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 43 extra base hits and is batting .329. Ian Desmond is 12-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .202 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).