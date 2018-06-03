Reds place Bailey on disabled list, reinstate Brice
SAN DIEGO (AP) The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Homer Bailey on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation and reinstated right-hander Austin Brice from the DL.
Bailey was placed on the DL retroactive to Tuesday. He was pulled from the rotation earlier in the week with a 1-7 record and a 6.68 ERA.
Brice (1-2, 4.68) had been on the disabled list since May 23 with a mid-back injury.
The moves were made before Saturday night’s game against the Padres.
—
