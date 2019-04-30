Pomeranz expected to start for the Giants against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-12, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-17, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (2-0, 5.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (2-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and San Francisco are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Giants are 7-8 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .273, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .345.

The Dodgers have gone 8-3 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 49 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 14, averaging one every 7.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 24 hits and is batting .229. Buster Posey is 11-for-33 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 46 hits and has 37 RBIs. Joc Pederson is 7-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Duggar: day-to-day (wrist).

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (strained oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder).