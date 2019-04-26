Perez scheduled to start for Minnesota against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (10-16, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-9, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Alex Cobb (0-1, 11.88 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (0-0, 5.31 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Mancini and the Orioles will take on Minnesota at Target Field.

The Orioles are 7-6 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .244 this season, led by Mancini with an average of .337. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 30 hits and has 10 RBIs. Eddie Rosario is 11-for-41 with two doubles, seven home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 18 RBIs and is batting .301. Dwight Smith Jr. is 11-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.32 ERA

Orioles: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).