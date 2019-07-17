Miami’s Castro puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Padres

San Diego Padres (45-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (35-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (5-4, 2.84 ERA, .92 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-10, 4.18 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Starlin Castro is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Miami readies to play San Diego.

The Marlins are 17-31 on their home turf. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .298 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an OBP of .345.

The Padres are 22-22 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .333. The Marlins won the last meeting 12-7. Jordan Yamamoto earned his fourth victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Logan Allen took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .431. Castro is 18-for-43 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 104 hits and has 63 RBIs. Manny Machado is 8-for-37 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .270 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (right forearm flexor strain), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).