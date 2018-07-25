Duffy might make his final start for Royals against Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Danny Duffy had made it crystal clear he wants to remain with the Kansas City Royals throughout his career.

He even tweeted last year, “bury me a Royal.”

But with the trade deadline looming, Duffy realizes he could be dealt. Power-throwing left-handers who have not yet turned 30 do not grow on saplings. When he starts a matinee Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, there will certainly be a bevy of scouts at Kauffman Stadium charting his every pitch.

When asked Tuesday about the possibility being traded, Duffy let out a several-second sigh and rolled his head back.

“There is this thing called the trade deadline that comes up once a year,” Dufy said. “That happens in baseball. Not to mock anybody’s question, but it’s called a trade deadline. It is a thing that happens July 31st every year. Players either get traded or they don’t. It’s part of the game.”

Duffy hopes he is going nowhere while the trade speculation continues. The Royals, who are 31-69 and rebuilding, are listening to offers for several of their veterans.

“I’ll do anything I can to stay here, where I’ve been for my entire professional career,” Duffy said. “I just love it here. I just love the people here. I’ve really become a Kansas City resident and I don’t want to go anywhere else. I don’t even know why I’ve got to continue to make it known. I’ve done everything I can. I just want to be a Royal, that’s the only place I want to be.”

Duffy’s trade value has increased in the past two months. After beginning the season 1-6 with a 6.88 ERA in his first 10 starts, Duffy is 5-2 with a 2.58 ERA in his past 11 starts. In his most recent start, on Friday, Duffy allowed one run on five hits over seven innings to beat the Minnesota Twins.

“I’ve just pitched better,” Duffy said on turning around his season. “I’ve just done everything I can to trust my fastball and locate a lot better. I think I’ve walked my fair share early on in the year. I have no business walking 56 people in a season, much less a half a season.”

Duffy is 7-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 20 starts and three relief appearances against the Tigers in his career. He surrendered six runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 12-4 loss on April 23 to Detroit.

Detroit’s Nick Castellanos is 10-for-33 with a double, triple and home run off Duffy for an .890 OPS.

“Castellanos has been a thorn in my side for a long time,” Duffy said. “I think he got his first major league hit off of me. Facing him is a challenge. I’m looking forward to it.”

Victor Martinez is 16-for-42 with five walks, two doubles and three home runs off Duffy for a .447 on-base percentage and a .645 slugging percentage. Shortstop Jose Iglesias has a .360 batting average, 9-for-25, with a .909 OPS versus Duffy.

The Tigers will counter with left-hander Matthew Boyd, who is 4-9 with a 4.62 ERA in 19 starts. He went 6-11 with a 5.27 ERA in 25 starts last season.

Boyd has made 11 career starts against the Royals, posting a 2-6 record with a 6.79 ERA. He is 0-2 with a 3.46 ERA in two starts this season against Kansas City.

The Tigers are 3-3 in their past six games and 7-23 in their last 30. After a 5-4 loss Tuesday, the Tigers are 15-16 in one-run decisions.