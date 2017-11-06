Diamondbacks exercise $2 million option on Descalso

PHOENIX (AP) The Arizona Diamondbacks have exercised a $2 million club option on infielder Daniel Descalso.

Descalso signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks in February that included a $1.35 million salary this year and the option.

The 31-year-old was a valuable piece during the Diamondbacks’ run to the NL Wild card, providing lineup versatility and gritty play.

Descalso played six positions for Arizona last season, including pitcher in mop-up duties. He hit .233 with a career-high 10 homers and 51 RBIs in his eighth big league season.

Descalso has hit .240 with 33 homers and 222 RBIs in an eight-year career that included stops in St. Louis and Colorado.

