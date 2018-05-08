Cubs place Heyward on 7-day concussion DL, recall Tseng

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Cubs have placed right fielder Jason Heyward on the seven-day concussion disabled list and recalled right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng from Triple-A Iowa to start Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

A five-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward banged his head against the right-field wall trying to rob Dexter Fowler of a game-ending homer at St. Louis on Sunday. Heyward sat out Monday’s 14-2 win over Miami.

Tseng is filling in with Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list because of the flu. He is 0-4 with an 8.04 ERA in six starts for Iowa.

Article continues below ...

The Cubs held second baseman Javier Baez (tight groin) out of the lineup. They also recalled infielder David Bote and left-hander Rob Zastryzny while optioning right-hander Cory Mazzoni to Iowa.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball