O’Reilly says Blues will ‘have to get back on track’ after loss to Devils
Ryan O'Reilly on what went wrong in the loss to the Devils: "We were fighting the puck a lot. We weren't clean like we normally are...It was tough. It kind of fed their game a bit."
