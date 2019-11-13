Parayko after Blues’ shootout loss: ‘Can’t let yourself get down on one game’
Colton Parayko isn't getting too down after the Blues' shootout loss to the Coyotes: "One bounce can make the difference in a game. It was obviously a hard-fought game, and both goalies played well."
