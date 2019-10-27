Perron: ‘When I step on the ice, I feel like I can make a difference’ in overtime
Video Details
- Alexander Steen
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- David Perron
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jonathan Bernier
- NHL
- Ryan O'Reilly
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
David Perron on his chemistry with Ryan O'Reilly: "It's been good all year, but definitely tonight was another level. ... It was nice to break through and have a really good performance."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879