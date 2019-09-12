Mikolas: ‘I think it’s big’ to have salvaged series against Rockies
Miles Mikolas (in his Thursday best) after getting the win at Coors Field: "If I could hold them to three or four runs with the kind of offense we were going to have today, I knew my job was keeping us close."
