Ozuna: ‘I just threw my hands up there’ on homer against Giants
Video Details
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jack Flaherty
- Marcell Ozuna
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Marcell Ozuna is really impressed with what Jack Flaherty is doing right now: "Every time that I saw him out there, I just put my number on him, like 6-7 innings, 10 strikeouts, at least. Today was real good."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618