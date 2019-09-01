Bader: ‘Today was just one of those examples’ of Cardinals’ resiliency
Harrison Bader on the Cardinals' resiliency in the walk-off winner: "That's been the theme all year. It's always going to show up at some point. There's too much talent, too much preparation for it not to."
