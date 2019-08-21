Will Clark on time as Cardinal: ‘It was love as soon as I got here’
Video Details
Will Clark reflects on playing with the Cardinals his final year before retiring: "If I was gonna go out, I was going out on top of the mountain and St. Louis provided me that. Just the whole experience was phenomenal."
