Shildt: O’Neill ‘took good swings, showed how much power he has’
Video Details
Mike Shildt was pleased with Tyler O'Neill's big night at the dish: "We were hungry for those runs... He took good swings and showed how much power he has."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618